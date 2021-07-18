Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eyes_pt.2

Eyes_pt.2 nature symbol icon flower lotus ra sol sun rays osiris born of osiris desert hieroglyphics ancient art ancient egyptian egypt pyramid eyes eye
A small collection of eye-conography influenced by the band Born of Osiris, Egyptian art, and medieval heraldry. Enjoy!

Rebound of
eye logos
By Ethan Fender
