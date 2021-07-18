Deepak Maurya

Makeitgrow Website Redesign

Makeitgrow Website Redesign studio agency website ui black dark minimal design clean landing makeitgrow
Makeitgrow went through a rebrand and needed a new website to match the new look. So I came up with this clean black and gold themed design with small interactions to keep up with the feel. Hope you guys like it.

