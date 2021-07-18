Kholid Aini

[REDESIGN] MOBILE APP

Kholid Aini
Kholid Aini
  • Save
[REDESIGN] MOBILE APP service human money ios android technology art inspiring lampung indonesia figma mobileapp mobile graphic design ui bank
Download color palette

Hello, all,
I made a ui design for a mobile display, for the first stage I made the needs for the front page, transactions, purchases, transfers and storage of related customer names, this UI design aims to make it easier for users to carry out transaction activities in this bank

Do you have a project you want to work on?
Email me at kholidainii@gmail.com

Kholid Aini
Kholid Aini

More by Kholid Aini

View profile
    • Like