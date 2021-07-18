[REDESIGN] MOBILE APP

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, all,
I made a ui design for a mobile display, for the first stage I made the needs for the front page, transactions, purchases, transfers and storage of related customer names, this UI design aims to make it easier for users to carry out transaction activities in this bank
