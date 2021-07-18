ERION ARTWORK

Cute Pig

Cute Pig that I made in 2020 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Diseño de Personajes Estilo Kawaii” in Domestika. This was my first attempt of doing a kawaii animal, hope you like it! :D

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
