PULSE HOLDING GROUP Logo

PULSE Holding Group is the parent company of three companies based in Dubai:

1. Accumed: the first, as well as the largest, company in the Middle East to provide comprehensive end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions to the healthcare sector.

2. Knwbility: a knowledge center offering professional education and training services to the healthcare professionals and providers.

3. Santechture: a home-grown tech solution built to reduce human error between HCPs & payers to increase hospital revenue through (RCM).

The logo concept meant to be minimal and abstract. It also had to represent the three companies that fall under the brand umbrella of PULSE.

So I created the mark visualizing the word "PULSE", or the wavy movement, combined with the number and the function of the subsidiary companies.

Check out the full project on my Bēhance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121224827/PULSE-Holding-Group