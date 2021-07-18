Anna Liberova

Design of the pattern on the bag. Adobe Illustrator + Photoshop.

Anna Liberova
Anna Liberova
  • Save
Design of the pattern on the bag. Adobe Illustrator + Photoshop. photoshop illustrator pattern branding vector minimal flat illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Design of the pattern on the bag. Adobe Illustrator + Photoshop.

Anna Liberova
Anna Liberova

More by Anna Liberova

View profile
    • Like