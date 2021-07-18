Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salar Anahid

Asia Arshan Teb Logo

Salar Anahid
Salar Anahid
  • Save
Asia Arshan Teb Logo design process design art heart ui branding illustration design graphic design logo
Download color palette

Asia Arshan Teb is a medical company, which produces heart related tech and Prosthesi. As mentioned in concept diagram 3 elements of this logo are Letter A, Heart Symbol and Teb word in persian typography.

Salar Anahid
Salar Anahid

More by Salar Anahid

View profile
    • Like