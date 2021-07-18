Timur Tsalikov

Arbooze - watermelon taste checker

Arbooze - watermelon taste checker design minimal app animation ui
Arbooze - watermelon taste checker.
Tap at icon and knock on a watermelon to check it’s quality.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
