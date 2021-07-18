Viktorswat

Three astronauts

Three astronauts graphic design
Three astronauts, astronauts - a unique job, with the use of color overlays and filter overlay bad TV. A unique work for which I do not have gas to be exhibited on NFT exchanges, so wax is my everything).

Auction: #392256 (Three astronauts)
https://wax.atomichub.io/market/auction/392256
Starting Bid:100.00 WAX($12.49)

