Victor Nguyen

OMG! Brand Identity

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
OMG! Brand Identity stationery vector illustration bold brand design quirky funky colorful stained glass art stained glass brand identity folder pop pop culture giraffe pop art brand branding omg rebrand omg
Download color palette

One of my favourite photo. I love the end result of the combination of modern design and classic pop art.

View full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123286811/OMG-Rebrand

C40048178854b92d2da9e81b0a5984fa
Rebound of
OMG! Brand
By Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like