Tostar - 3D Medium app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tostar is a 3D scanning, editing and sharing application. How will the next medium of capturing and sharing moments will look like?
Me and @edenzeli collaborated on this project to try and imagine how will LiDAR and Photogrammetry will help us to capture and share our moments in 3D.
Being able to experience a moment fully in 3D via any platform be it mobile or AR / VR set will be the future in our opinion, what do you think?
--------------------------------
Follow me on
Instagram
Cheers,
Arthur