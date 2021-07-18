Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arthur K

Tostar - 3D Medium app

Arthur K
Arthur K
Hire Me
  • Save
Tostar - 3D Medium app iphone mobile web minimal feed scan social app typography 3d uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Tostar is a 3D scanning, editing and sharing application. How will the next medium of capturing and sharing moments will look like?

Me and @edenzeli collaborated on this project to try and imagine how will LiDAR and Photogrammetry will help us to capture and share our moments in 3D.

Being able to experience a moment fully in 3D via any platform be it mobile or AR / VR set will be the future in our opinion, what do you think?

--------------------------------

Follow me on
Instagram

Cheers,
Arthur

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Arthur K
Arthur K
Hi, I'm Arthur! I create Digital Experiences
Hire Me

More by Arthur K

View profile
    • Like