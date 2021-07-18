Tostar - 3D Medium app

Tostar is a 3D scanning, editing and sharing application. How will the next medium of capturing and sharing moments will look like?

Me and @edenzeli collaborated on this project to try and imagine how will LiDAR and Photogrammetry will help us to capture and share our moments in 3D.

Being able to experience a moment fully in 3D via any platform be it mobile or AR / VR set will be the future in our opinion, what do you think?

Cheers,

Arthur