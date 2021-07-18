Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pratibha Baluni

Fashion Ecommerce app

Pratibha Baluni
Pratibha Baluni
  • Save
Fashion Ecommerce app app design application fashion ecommerce app fashion app ecommerce app ecoomer app branding ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone
This is my first shot. This is an e-commerce app that selling hijab, abaya.
Hope you guys will like it. Press L to like & Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Thanks for watching.

Pratibha Baluni
Pratibha Baluni

More by Pratibha Baluni

View profile
    • Like