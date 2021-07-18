ElenaSosnina

depression on the phone

ElenaSosnina
ElenaSosnina
  • Save
depression on the phone minimal app vector design illustration
Download color palette

Social networks possess a person so much that a person can be in a painful state of depression. I drew a vector image in Adobe Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
ElenaSosnina
ElenaSosnina

More by ElenaSosnina

View profile
    • Like