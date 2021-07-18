Radkedesign

theticker.io analysis automated fundamental companies stock official exchanges risk management search investment functions design font letter branding brand logotype logo identity
Service for private investors for automated analysis (fundamental) of shares of companies available on official stock exchanges; risk management; search for investment ideas and a number of additional functions.

