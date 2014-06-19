Teamwork Children's Book

Here is the second installment in the Principles series of books developed by Harvest Time Partners. This bok revolves around the principle of Teamwork and how it is important in the development of good character. I again did all the Illustrations for this book along with the creation of the Teamwork character herself.

This book is the second in the series of five, and can now be found and purchased on Amazon.com by following this link...

http://www.amazon.com/The-Principles-Our-World-collection/dp/069223053X/ref=pd_rhf_dp_p_tnr_2

On behalf of my employer, Imbue Creative, and with the vision and writing of David Esposito from Harvest Time Partners, I put everything I had into making a great cast of characters and their stories come alive.