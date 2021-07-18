Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Friz

Funny cat

Ivan Friz
Ivan Friz
  • Save
Funny cat minimal illustrations graphic design funny cat ui illustration frizvan ivanlife fiv
Download color palette

Hi there folks!
Do you like this ?
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

If you need something like this, write to email: friziivan@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/ivanlifetv

Ivan Friz
Ivan Friz

More by Ivan Friz

View profile
    • Like