Design Stock

Ligature Serif Font

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Ligature Serif Font beauty font luxury serif illustration modern display ligature font
Download color palette

What you get:

Collina OTF + TTF files
Collina Web font file (.WOFF)

Get The Font Here https://crmrkt.com/XRG5Al

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like