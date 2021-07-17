Kipp

Leaps & Bounds - Album Cover

Leaps & Bounds - Album Cover artist musician print commission branding digipaks cd ep music album
BRANDINO EXTRAVAGANZA - LEAPS & BOUNDS
ALBUM COVER DESIGN

Full album cover design for ‘Leaps & Bounds’ by The Brandino Extravaganza.

https://kipp.gallery/brandino-extravaganza-leaps-bounds

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
