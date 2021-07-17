ERION ARTWORK

Robot

ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK
  • Save
Robot glow
Download color palette

A Robot I made some time ago in 2020 when I was making a redesign of ERION ARTWORK. Initially, I had in mind this robot character could be the mascot of the website, and I did it! Then I changed my mind and did another redesign of this website. ERION ARTWORK changed its layout six times approximately and now it has a solid foundation and stability. Hope you like it! :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK

More by ERION ARTWORK

View profile
    • Like