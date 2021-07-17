Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ERION ARTWORK

Tumbler Mockup

ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK
  • Save
Tumbler Mockup plastic
Download color palette

Tumbler Mockup I made some time ago in 2020, I bought this product on a supermarket and decided to make it digitally with Adobe Illustrator because I liked the shape and style of this tumbler. A great exercise to practice mockups, I enjoyed a lot making it, hope you like it too! :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK

More by ERION ARTWORK

View profile
    • Like