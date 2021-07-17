Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ERION ARTWORK

Star Coin

ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK
  • Save
Star Coin orange
Download color palette

A simple Star Coin I made in 2018 as a part of an exercise of a course called “Adobe Illustrator for Mobile Game Art – A Beginners Guide” in Udemy. Simple, but a well practice! :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
ERION ARTWORK
ERION ARTWORK

More by ERION ARTWORK

View profile
    • Like