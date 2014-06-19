Harvey Lanot

Realm Rage Logo Design

Realm Rage Logo Design logo design clan races war game ios lanotdesign manila philippines realm rage
Here is the logo design I made for Realm Rage.
It is a logo for an IOS game about different Races engaging in wars.
The client specifically requested for a stylized typography with the name of the game as the logo.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
