Alexandros Dimos

Mystical Tower

Alexandros Dimos
Alexandros Dimos
  • Save
Mystical Tower art 3d blender illustration designer design
Mystical Tower art 3d blender illustration designer design
Download color palette
  1. Tower.png
  2. Tower2.png

New 3D scene made in Blender, mystical tower. What could be hidden inside? Maybe it will be revealed in an upcoming scene.

Drop me a ❤️ and follow :)
Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Alexandros Dimos
Alexandros Dimos
aka Adhauz |User Inteface designer | Ubisoft

More by Alexandros Dimos

View profile
    • Like