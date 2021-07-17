Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alexandros Dimos

Forest Scene / Environment details

  1. River01.PNG
  2. Rock Asset Decal.PNG
  3. RiverTextureVariationDisplacement.PNG
  4. CloseUp01.1.PNG
  5. CloseUp03.PNG
  6. Flowers close up.PNG
  7. whereAmI 2.PNG
  8. whereAmI.PNG

This is a project created from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. All textures were created in Quixel Mixer and the assets are customizable, to create variation in the scene. Here are some more detailed shots of the environment.

Here is an overview video of my scene:
https://youtu.be/UFbf4q9btkM

And more detailed shots
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/Po3Aa1

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
aka Adhauz |User Inteface designer | Ubisoft

