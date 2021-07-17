Forest Scene / Environment details

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a project created from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. All textures were created in Quixel Mixer and the assets are customizable, to create variation in the scene. Here are some more detailed shots of the environment.
Here is an overview video of my scene:
https://youtu.be/UFbf4q9btkM
And more detailed shots
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/Po3Aa1