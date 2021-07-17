Forest Scene / Environment details

This is a project created from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. All textures were created in Quixel Mixer and the assets are customizable, to create variation in the scene. Here are some more detailed shots of the environment.

Here is an overview video of my scene:

https://youtu.be/UFbf4q9btkM

And more detailed shots

https://www.artstation.com/artwork/Po3Aa1