Bogdan Zdjelar

Email Receipt

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar
  • Save
Email Receipt shop receipt email receipt perfume branding daily ui 017 dailyuichallenge dailyui design ux ui figma
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

Email Receipt for Daily UI challenge

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar

More by Bogdan Zdjelar

View profile
    • Like