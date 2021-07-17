Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Diana Terry

Latina Beauty

Latina Beauty latina dei portrait diversity illustration
In an effort to discover my illustration style, I've committed to drawing different races — An important theme for me as I help run the DE&I Committee at The Motion Agency. Traditionally my art tends to look like me. A white, long, fairy-looking woman. Time to step away from my comfort zone and represent others.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
Diana Terry
Senior UI Designer, Illustrator, Optimist
