Andrew Colclough

Self Brand Logo Idea

Andrew Colclough
Andrew Colclough
  • Save
Self Brand Logo Idea brand logo letters concept
Download color palette

Playing around with a little idea I sketched up on my son's Magna-Doodle...

Ac555b88a4089abbec89a3f0630b37c7
Rebound of
Self Brand Concept Idea
By Andrew Colclough
View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Andrew Colclough
Andrew Colclough
h00j_nerd dangerously misusing ink and watercolor tools...

More by Andrew Colclough

View profile
    • Like