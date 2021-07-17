🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey all! 🌹🌸☀️
(➡️Swipe to see the steps)
This is the result from another Skillshare class I took. This time from Sarah Beth Morgan (a huge inspiration of mine), called Playing with shapes in Procreate - Illustrate a graphic still life! It’s absolutely worth every second of your time! 🙌
I learned abstract thinking and breaking down the things I want to illustrate in a simple shapes. Thank you Sarah, you are amazing! ❤️