Alexandra C.

Playing with shapes

Playing with shapes digital painting vector graphics sketch dribbblers still life illustration texture minimal art design art modern design contemporary web illustration graphic illustration geometric clean abstract shapes flatdesign flat illustration digital2d illustration
  1. IMG_1929.JPG
  2. IMG_1930.JPG
  3. IMG_1931.JPG

Hey all! 🌹🌸☀️
(➡️Swipe to see the steps)

This is the result from another Skillshare class I took. This time from Sarah Beth Morgan (a huge inspiration of mine), called Playing with shapes in Procreate - Illustrate a graphic still life! It’s absolutely worth every second of your time! 🙌

I learned abstract thinking and breaking down the things I want to illustrate in a simple shapes. Thank you Sarah, you are amazing! ❤️

👋 Hi! I illustrate the highs and lows of everyday life
