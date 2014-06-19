Jon Howell
Focus Lab

Axed!

Jon Howell
Focus Lab
Jon Howell for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Axed! focus lab app icon branding logo design smooth progression social engagement evolve expansion c
Download color palette

The entire team has been tagging in on this project, we made some tweaks from the other mark as you can see we rotated the "C" to resemble an avatar as the brand is about growing your social media presence in an aggressive and fierce manner hence the colors. So essentially it touched three different aspects of the brand.

After some feedback that we received from the client this one will be getting the axe and I'm sad to see it go.. Rest in peace little man, I hope to see you sooner than later! http://bit.ly/1hN28Rz

Created with the Focus Lab team

Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like