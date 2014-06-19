The entire team has been tagging in on this project, we made some tweaks from the other mark as you can see we rotated the "C" to resemble an avatar as the brand is about growing your social media presence in an aggressive and fierce manner hence the colors. So essentially it touched three different aspects of the brand.

After some feedback that we received from the client this one will be getting the axe and I'm sad to see it go.. Rest in peace little man, I hope to see you sooner than later! http://bit.ly/1hN28Rz

Created with the Focus Lab team