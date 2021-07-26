Shakil Ali

E-Book & Print Design

Shakil Ali
Shakil Ali
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Book & Print Design keynotes ppt design marketing presentationn sales presentation. branding book design ebook clean ui ux layout sales marketing sales presentation design presentation freelancer illustration freelance marketing uiux graphic design marketing design
E-Book & Print Design keynotes ppt design marketing presentationn sales presentation. branding book design ebook clean ui ux layout sales marketing sales presentation design presentation freelancer illustration freelance marketing uiux graphic design marketing design
E-Book & Print Design keynotes ppt design marketing presentationn sales presentation. branding book design ebook clean ui ux layout sales marketing sales presentation design presentation freelancer illustration freelance marketing uiux graphic design marketing design
E-Book & Print Design keynotes ppt design marketing presentationn sales presentation. branding book design ebook clean ui ux layout sales marketing sales presentation design presentation freelancer illustration freelance marketing uiux graphic design marketing design
Download color palette
  1. iPad Mockups.jpg
  2. Screen 1.jpg
  3. Book.jpg
  4. Screen 3.jpg

Nift-e-Pay Beyond Payment,
E-book and Marketing Design

Shakil Ali
Shakil Ali
Designing & building human-based digital experiences.✌️
Hire Me

More by Shakil Ali

View profile
    • Like