haptic

Coinbase Wallet Logo Redesign.

haptic
haptic
  • Save
Coinbase Wallet Logo Redesign. dogecoin wallet cryptowallet coin ethereum bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto illustration logo branding lettermark icon logo design logo branding minimal design
Download color palette

Coinbase Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet and DApp browser controlled by you and only you.

haptic
haptic

More by haptic

View profile
    • Like