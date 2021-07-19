Shakil Ali

Nift-E-Pay Branding

Nift-E-Pay Branding icons color pallet golden ration pattern brand guideline brand book brand brand kit logo designer ui kit sales presentation brand design logo design website design branding illustration ui ux freelancer
Branding for our cliet at Nift-E-Pay. Brand and Stationary Design Presentation.

Purpose-built payment platform for facilitation of the quick, secured and adaptable transactions both locally and globally.

