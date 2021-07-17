Lavish - Luxury Typeface

Trending designs to inspire you
Lavish is a sophisticated serif typeface specially designed for fashion-themed projects. This typeface is perfectly suitable for creating elegant, chic, lifestyle design such as logos, headlines, wedding cards, books, packaging, stationery, labels, magazines, and more.
If your aim is to add a premium/luxury feel to your project, then Lavish is for you. Not only is the font elegant it's also timeless.
Download here: https://hipfonts.com/lavish-elegant-typeface/