Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Le Dang Khoa

100th Anniversary of Saigon Church 2021

Le Dang Khoa
Le Dang Khoa
Hire Me
  • Save
100th Anniversary of Saigon Church 2021 philippians 3:14 logo vietnam 100th anniversary 2021 branding proposal ldk le dang khoa tin lanh running track cross 100 years 100th anniversary church saigon bible cma christian
100th Anniversary of Saigon Church 2021 philippians 3:14 logo vietnam 100th anniversary 2021 branding proposal ldk le dang khoa tin lanh running track cross 100 years 100th anniversary church saigon bible cma christian
100th Anniversary of Saigon Church 2021 philippians 3:14 logo vietnam 100th anniversary 2021 branding proposal ldk le dang khoa tin lanh running track cross 100 years 100th anniversary church saigon bible cma christian
100th Anniversary of Saigon Church 2021 philippians 3:14 logo vietnam 100th anniversary 2021 branding proposal ldk le dang khoa tin lanh running track cross 100 years 100th anniversary church saigon bible cma christian
100th Anniversary of Saigon Church 2021 philippians 3:14 logo vietnam 100th anniversary 2021 branding proposal ldk le dang khoa tin lanh running track cross 100 years 100th anniversary church saigon bible cma christian
Download color palette
  1. 100 nam HTTL SG-Dribbble 2021-01.png
  2. 100 nam HTTL SG-Dribbble 2021-06.png
  3. 100 nam HTTL SG-Dribbble 2021-04.png
  4. 100 nam HTTL SG-Dribbble 2021-03.png
  5. 100 nam HTTL SG-Dribbble 2021-05.png

Proposal for 100th Anniversary of Saigon Church, the first CMA church in Saigon, Vietnam, in 2021.
The theme is "Journey of Faith"
-
"I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus." Philippians 3:14 - King James Version

Le Dang Khoa
Le Dang Khoa
Work for Money, Design for Love, Addicted to Branding
Hire Me

More by Le Dang Khoa

View profile
    • Like