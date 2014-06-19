Marcus Williamson

One Morning One Mission Script

One Morning One Mission Script race 5k walk palmetto sc wouth carolina script type typography hand drawn illustration
Working on a whimsical look for this year's One Morning One Mission 5k. Thoughts on making it better?

Senior Graphic Designer for the University of Tennessee

