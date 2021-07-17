Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pigeon Ring

gold diamonds ring freedom bird wedding photographers jewelry pigeon

Pigeon Ring

Pigeon Ring
Download color palette

Pigeon Ring

Pigeon Ring

This is a logo that could primarily be used for jewelry makers or wedding photographers. It depicts a pigeon holding a branch with a ring on it.

https://www.logoground.com/designer.php?did=15169
https://scalebranding.com/vendor/cope

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
