Bernice Johnson

Buycoins website design

Bernice Johnson
Bernice Johnson
  • Save
Buycoins website design uxdesigner lagos uidesigner webdesigner nigeria buycoins websdesign websitedesign website illustration app design uiux uidesign dailyui ui design
Download color palette

Had so much fun working on the redesign of the Buycoins website some months ago. You can view it live here https://buycoins.africa/ 😊.

Bernice Johnson
Bernice Johnson

More by Bernice Johnson

View profile
    • Like