OMG! Brand Identity

The pop art movement first began to rise in prominence during the 1960’s. Artists during this era found that art could be created depicting everyday objects. Their true passion was found in the belief that art can be drawn from any source.

The subject of their art became far from traditional “high art” themes of classic history. Rather, pop art is characterized by an interest in popular culture. As a result, each piece expresses imaginative interpretations of everyday objects like commercial products.

