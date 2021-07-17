OMG! Brand Identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The pop art movement first began to rise in prominence during the 1960’s. Artists during this era found that art could be created depicting everyday objects. Their true passion was found in the belief that art can be drawn from any source.
The subject of their art became far from traditional “high art” themes of classic history. Rather, pop art is characterized by an interest in popular culture. As a result, each piece expresses imaginative interpretations of everyday objects like commercial products.
Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123286811/OMG-Rebrand