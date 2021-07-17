Victor Nguyen

OMG! Brand Identity

Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
  • Save
OMG! Brand Identity business card design journal notebook namecard business card brand design bold pop culture stained glass art stained glass quirky funky colorful pop pop art brand brand identity branding omg rebrand omg
Download color palette

The pop art movement first began to rise in prominence during the 1960’s. Artists during this era found that art could be created depicting everyday objects. Their true passion was found in the belief that art can be drawn from any source.

The subject of their art became far from traditional “high art” themes of classic history. Rather, pop art is characterized by an interest in popular culture. As a result, each piece expresses imaginative interpretations of everyday objects like commercial products.

Full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123286811/OMG-Rebrand

C40048178854b92d2da9e81b0a5984fa
Rebound of
OMG! Brand
By Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen
Victor Nguyen

More by Victor Nguyen

View profile
    • Like