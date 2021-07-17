Important things to know about Shiva Murtis

Shiva, the God of the Gods, is one of the most powerful Gods in Hindu mythology. He is also the most popular deity among all the Hindu deities. Worshipped not only across the Indian continent, but everywhere wherever there is a Hindu, Lord Shiva is regarded as the God who is responsible for maintaining the cycle of existence. Shiva is the one who maintains the beginning of the universe and he is the one who keeps a check on the end as well. Shiva is the god of Moksha (liberation from reincarnation). He blesses his followers with eternal happiness. While Shiva is very easy to please, if while placing the statues of Shiva someone commits some mistakes, he can bring upon the wrath of the Bholenath too. Following are some important points to be kept in mind while placing his statue at home or in any temple.

As per the Vastu Shastra, the traditional Vedic architecture of India, everything and every room in a house has to have a specific place, specific directions and specific surroundings. Similarly the marble statues of Shiva have to be placed in a particular way when placed in a house or temple. It is only then the positive vibrations from the statue can be felt bringing peace and prosperity. The best corner to place the statue of Shiva or his Lingam are the north east corner of the temple(mandir), or room.