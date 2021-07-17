Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cương Nguyễn

Fitness app redesign - Ready, Set, Fit

Fitness app redesign - Ready, Set, Fit vector icon app illustration design ui
Ready Set Fit - a fitness app that tackles obesity and related health problems among Americans, as it encourages outdoor walking activity, while also promoting community wellbeing by informing users about the areas.

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
