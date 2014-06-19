Cody Paulson

Cruisen'

Cruisen' identity logo poster gif animated tom cruise skateboarding
A silly poster and identity I made for an upcoming skateboarding event. We basically drink a bunch of beers and go for a skateboard cruise.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Cofounder of Graphic Science
