Alison Eyo

Landing Page Redesign for Protraka

Landing Page Redesign for Protraka ux website design landing page ui
To market products/services and to generate leads to further the process of active conversion, landing pages are the ultimate gateway. Attract, engage, and delight users to receive tangible leads ready for conversion and boost revenue. That’s where the importance of landing page design lies, it interacts and convinces users to access the exciting offer they it promises.

Here is a landing page redesign for protraka.com.

I'm open to feedbacks and reviews.

With love,
Alison

Posted on Jul 17, 2021
