Paradise Found Website

ABOUT
Located in the Historic-Cultural Arts District of Santa Barbara, Paradise Found is the favorite local bookstore that fills with peace, love, and good vibes.
www.paradisefoundsb.com
CHALLENGE
Paradise Found needed an ecommerce platform that was easy to manage and able to sync to their retail POS Booklog. They wanted to keep their look of 'local gift shop' while providing an easy experience for their employees and consumers.
SOLUTION
We created a Webflow website for Paradise Found with custom integrations that connected with their retail POS while refreshing their look with a vintage, calm and earthy look with a sprinkle of wonder to ground the whole brand.