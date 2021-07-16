Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Kruhlyak

Nike Run Club - WatchOS

Darya Kruhlyak
Darya Kruhlyak
Nike Run Club - WatchOS
Hello Dribbblers 🔥
Here’s my first design for Apple watch. This is example for Nike run club application. And this time it is in Adobe XD. I hope you enjoy it.

If you like this shot, Press “L” ❤️

Feel free to share a couple of thoughts and opinion below in the comment 🙌

Thank you!

Darya Kruhlyak
Darya Kruhlyak

