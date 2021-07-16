Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shipping Mobile App - Wahana Express

Shipping Mobile App - Wahana Express delivery shipment branding minimalism figma vector wahana express cargo shipping ux redesign graphic design ui
Hello dribbbler, about to share my latest exploration for shipping mobile app, try to re-design Wahana Express the way to more look cleaner with negative space and clean look minimalism color.

Feel free to leave your feedback, thank you.

contact me at quinxy.m@gmail.com

