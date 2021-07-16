Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SRAX Logo redesign

color palette identity brand branding ui logtype logo redesign logo
The redesign challenge was to keep this brand’s essence alive and push it forward and up to speed with the current technology space and environment. The importance of this redesign lies in evolution and exponential success.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
UI/UX Designer Creative Director

