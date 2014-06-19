Awaken Design Company

This Is Us : Logo Design & Branding

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
This Is Us : Logo Design & Branding logo design logo design branding brand type texture clean minimal grunge ministry awaken design company
Download color palette

I couldn't be more excited about this project. This is a recent ministry that i've had a part in launching - We are about to go live with our full site and i'm so happy to be able to post the logo around now. More updates to come on this project...

- Anthony

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like