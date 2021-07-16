Iurie | fine art gallery e-commerce Shopify design

Meet Iurie Belegurschi art gallery.

Iurie Belegurschi is an internationally acclaimed nature photographer with a passion for the outdoors and the Arctic Region. Self-taught, he is renowned for his impressive talent for capturing the power, majesty and vulnerability of the world’s most spectacular landscapes. He is particularly esteemed for his breathtaking images of Iceland, where he is based, most notably of the country’s Northern Lights, Ice Caves and Volcanoes.

Have a Project? kasyadesigner@gmail.com