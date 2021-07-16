Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Wills

Stamps Across Europe

Chris Wills
Chris Wills
  • Save
Stamps Across Europe design europe stamps travel app travel
Download color palette

Working with the stamp theme, I decided to put together a series from some of the most popular tourist sites across Europe. I like the stamp theme but I'm still refining how to use them.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Chris Wills
Chris Wills

More by Chris Wills

View profile
    • Like