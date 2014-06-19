HÜSΞY-1N
Taikonauten

FWA - Baltensweiler Relaunch

HÜSΞY-1N
Taikonauten
HÜSΞY-1N for Taikonauten
FWA - Baltensweiler Relaunch baltensweiler relaunch website design type typography black white minimal 007 responsive
Hi friends,

we got some great news.
We are in the shortlist for FWA
and need your vote!
Follow this link > log in > and vote for us
http://www.thefwa.com/submissions/baltensweiler

Greetings from berlin,
Hüseyin

Baltensweiler ani still 2x
Rebound of
Baltensweiler – Animation
By HÜSΞY-1N
Taikonauten
Taikonauten
We engineer user-centered solutions for the digital future.
